KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Raised to Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

KBH has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.79.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $41.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.89.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,299 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in KB Home by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,907,000 after buying an additional 504,029 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in KB Home by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,086,000 after buying an additional 46,288 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in KB Home by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,603,000 after buying an additional 59,531 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,460,000 after acquiring an additional 92,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

