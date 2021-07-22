UBS Group AG Buys 207 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,221,000 after buying an additional 350,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,202,000 after buying an additional 745,762 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,097,000 after buying an additional 77,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $255,748.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,432.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,569 shares of company stock worth $5,672,576. Corporate insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $128.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -54.07 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.89 and a 1-year high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

