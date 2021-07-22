Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SVSVU. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,283,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,407,000.

OTCMKTS:SVSVU opened at $10.67 on Thursday. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.53.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

