UBS Group AG Sells 25,026 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,026 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Open Lending by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPRO shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $40.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 0.38. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

