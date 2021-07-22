Zacks Investment Research Lowers CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $24.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. Analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth $28,573,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 41.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,600,000 after purchasing an additional 522,919 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth $10,813,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 83.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,242,000 after purchasing an additional 414,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 1,426.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 401,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 375,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

