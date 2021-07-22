JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 17,387 Shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,387 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in OptiNose were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OptiNose by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 108,681 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in OptiNose by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 771,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in OptiNose by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 387,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OptiNose by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 26,925 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in OptiNose by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the period. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OPTN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. OptiNose, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $7.04.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 179.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

