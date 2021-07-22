Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 44.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 261,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,147 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GAN were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GAN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GAN by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after purchasing an additional 408,919 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the 1st quarter worth about $4,663,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAN by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 594,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 237,353 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAN by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 531,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 235,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAN by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 940,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,116,000 after acquiring an additional 184,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

In other GAN news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $64,254.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,655 shares of company stock valued at $254,405 in the last ninety days. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

GAN opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a market cap of $682.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.04. GAN Limited has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. On average, research analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

