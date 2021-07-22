CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Stock Position Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of CURO Group worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CURO Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after buying an additional 111,766 shares in the last quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,779,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 402,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 61,648 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 1,536.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 375,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 352,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 17,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CURO opened at $16.32 on Thursday. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58. The company has a market cap of $679.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 3.00.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 23,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $420,043.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $15,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,253,964 shares of company stock valued at $19,972,912 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

