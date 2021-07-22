Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAFRY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, March 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. Safran has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $38.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

