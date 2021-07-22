Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Investec raised shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Oxford Biomedica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS OXBDF opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.50 and a beta of 1.12. Oxford Biomedica has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $19.20.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Biomedica (OXBDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.