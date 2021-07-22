InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Now Covered by Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.03 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.59% from the company’s previous close.

INPOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Erste Group started coverage on InPost in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC raised InPost from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Get InPost alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS INPOY opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. InPost has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points, as well as automated parcel machines (APM). It operates through three segments: APM, To-Door, and International.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for InPost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.