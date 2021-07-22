Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will report sales of $550,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $670,000.00. Vaxart reported sales of $520,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year sales of $2.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.58 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $68.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. Vaxart’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on VXRT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley downgraded Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vaxart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

In related news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $713,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,840 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Vaxart by 32.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

VXRT opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 0.29.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

