Odeon Capital Group Lowers The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) to Hold

Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.16.

NYSE PNC opened at $184.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.22. The stock has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

