$74.69 Million in Sales Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will post $74.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.18 million. Brookline Bancorp reported sales of $70.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $293.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.30 million to $294.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $299.05 million, with estimates ranging from $296.21 million to $301.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRKL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James downgraded Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.77. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 58,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

