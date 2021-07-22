Seaport Global Securities Boosts Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $419.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price lifted by Seaport Global Securities from $398.00 to $419.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an underweight rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $400.45.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $361.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $368.96. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.0% in the first quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,705,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $1,574,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 211,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,576,000 after buying an additional 18,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,530,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

