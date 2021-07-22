JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SDVKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of SDVKY opened at $25.82 on Monday. Sandvik AB has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 18.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 102.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

