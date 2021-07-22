Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.69 Million

Equities analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will post sales of $74.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.20 million and the highest is $75.18 million. Brookline Bancorp reported sales of $70.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year sales of $293.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $292.30 million to $294.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $299.05 million, with estimates ranging from $296.21 million to $301.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRKL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 103,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 154.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,812 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 269,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 29,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

