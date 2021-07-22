Compagnie Financière Richemont’s (CFRUY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 17th. HSBC lowered Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Financière Richemont currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $12.14 on Monday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $126.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.