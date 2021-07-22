Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Upgraded at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. Odeon Capital Group currently has $1.51 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
FNMA opened at $1.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.87. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $3.25.
About Federal National Mortgage Association
