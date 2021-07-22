Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Up to $8.87

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.87, but opened at $9.13. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 20,122 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Peabody Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.25 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 67.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $80,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 36.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 25.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,857 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Peabody Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,506 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Peabody Energy by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Peabody Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 228,829 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.