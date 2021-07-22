Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Gap Down to $17.33

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.33, but opened at $16.81. Rocket Companies shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 54,224 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RKT shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $89,979,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 165.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,557 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth about $34,635,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth about $30,471,000. Finally, Hillman Co. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth about $29,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.