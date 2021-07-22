Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Gap Down to $56.31

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.31, but opened at $48.56. Glaukos shares last traded at $48.37, with a volume of 9,198 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on GKOS shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Get Glaukos alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.58.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $411,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 22.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,977,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,052 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $51,059,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $610,209,000 after acquiring an additional 282,548 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 699,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,745,000 after buying an additional 251,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,371,000 after buying an additional 180,863 shares in the last quarter.

About Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.