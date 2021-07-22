Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Update

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the June 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 667,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CLRB. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.