CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the June 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 528,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CohBar by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of CohBar by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20,075 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CohBar by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CohBar by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CohBar by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 60,832 shares during the period. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CohBar stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. CohBar has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $72.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). On average, analysts forecast that CohBar will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on CohBar in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their target price on CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.42.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

