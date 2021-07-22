Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) to Sell

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $133.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.35% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Euronet's strong position is backed by constant expansions through acquisitions. Several initiatives, such as the ATM network participation agreements poise the company well for growth. Rise in digital transactions have been buoying growth. While the Money Transfer Segment has been benefiting from the physical and digital distribution channels, the epay segment gained traction from the strategy of boosting digital channels. However, its shares have underperformed its industry in the past year. It has been grappling with escalating operating expenses, which have put pressure on margins. Its expenses are likely to remain elevated in the days ahead as the company continues to invest in technology and other growth initiatives. Its weak solvency level remains a woe. Poor return on equity bothers.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.36.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $133.47 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $167.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.24.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth $246,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 5.0% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

