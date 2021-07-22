Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Scotiabank

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s current price.
MTL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. Cormark raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$12.75 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.18.
TSE MTL opened at C$12.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$8.01 and a 52 week high of C$13.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.33.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
