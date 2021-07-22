Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Scotiabank

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s current price.

MTL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. Cormark raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$12.75 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.18.

TSE MTL opened at C$12.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$8.01 and a 52 week high of C$13.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.33.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$310.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.8613554 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

