AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Shares Gap Up to $112.60

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $112.60, but opened at $117.96. AmerisourceBergen shares last traded at $117.38, with a volume of 2,769 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABC. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.40. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $712,992.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,243.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $1,487,418.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,747,151.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,341 shares of company stock worth $10,768,506. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,213 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,956,000 after acquiring an additional 505,094 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,626,000 after acquiring an additional 228,136 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,832,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,188,000 after acquiring an additional 938,636 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.