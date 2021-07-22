Stifel Nicolaus Increases Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target to C$18.00

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.30 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

OTCMKTS:TCNGF opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.19. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $12.18.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

