Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of CDR stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $223.36 million, a PE ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

In other news, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,099.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $33,432.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.