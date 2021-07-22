Data I/O (DAIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter.

Get Data I/O alerts:

NASDAQ DAIO opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22. Data I/O has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $47.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other news, Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 15,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $95,698.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,233 shares in the company, valued at $464,258.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joel S. Hatlen sold 18,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $115,420.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,232 shares of company stock worth $322,008 in the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.