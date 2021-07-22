SPS Commerce (SPSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. On average, analysts expect SPS Commerce to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $100.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 0.90. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $118.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

