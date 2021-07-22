Nokia (NOK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Nokia to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Nokia has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. On average, analysts expect Nokia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nokia alerts:

NYSE NOK opened at $5.80 on Thursday. Nokia has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Liberum Capital raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nokia stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 627.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 494,694 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.