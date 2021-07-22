Evans Bancorp (EVBN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $21.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. On average, analysts expect Evans Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EVBN opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.60. Evans Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $208.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

EVBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Hovde Group cut Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $112,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,924.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

