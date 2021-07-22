Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) vs. CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Critical Analysis

Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) and CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Railcorp and CSX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Railcorp N/A N/A N/A CSX 25.62% 21.42% 6.94%

This table compares Pioneer Railcorp and CSX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Railcorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CSX $10.58 billion 6.78 $2.77 billion $1.22 25.88

CSX has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Railcorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.1% of CSX shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.3% of Pioneer Railcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of CSX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pioneer Railcorp and CSX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Railcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CSX 1 5 16 0 2.68

CSX has a consensus price target of $32.54, indicating a potential upside of 3.07%. Given CSX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CSX is more favorable than Pioneer Railcorp.

Summary

CSX beats Pioneer Railcorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Railcorp

PIONEER RAILCORP is a railroad holding company with a rail system providing shipping links for customers along its routes and interchanges with six major railroads, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, Conrail, Inc., CSX Transportation, Illinois Central Railroad, Norfolk Southern Railway and Union Pacific Railroad. Additionally, they have interchanges with three smaller railroads, the Kansas City Southern Railway, the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad, and the Twin Cities & Western Railway.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities. The company also offers intermodal transportation services through a network of approximately 30 terminals transporting manufactured consumer goods in containers; and drayage services, including the pickup and delivery of intermodal shipments. It serves the automotive industry with distribution centers and storage locations, as well as connects non-rail served customers through transferring products from rail to trucks, which includes plastics and ethanol. The company operates approximately 19,500 route mile rail network, which serves various population centers in 23 states east of the Mississippi River, the District of Columbia, and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec, as well as owns and leases approximately 3,539 locomotives. It also serves production and distribution facilities through track connections. CSX Corporation was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

