Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Upgraded by Benchmark to Buy

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was upgraded by research analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $89.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INCY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $79.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.93. Incyte has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $107.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.86) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

