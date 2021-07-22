Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Upgraded by Benchmark to Buy

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was upgraded by research analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $89.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INCY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.
Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $79.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.93. Incyte has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $107.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80.
In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
