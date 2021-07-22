Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) to Buy

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

LABP stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $440.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45. Landos Biopharma has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). On average, research analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $3,611,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $939,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $6,558,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landos Biopharma (LABP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.