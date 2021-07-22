Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Mobile Limited designs and develops software solutions. It offers a mobile platform which offers push notification, instant messaging, analytics and short message service and sharing solutions. Aurora Mobile Limited is based in Shenzen, China. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of JG opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Aurora Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.06. The company has a market cap of $324.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.89. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 51.35% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. The company had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. Analysts expect that Aurora Mobile will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 89,974 shares during the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

