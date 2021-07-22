GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 101.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:GHRS opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. GH Research has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $26.91.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

