Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Lowered to $114.00 at Morgan Stanley

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised Diamondback Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.12.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $79.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.69. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $102.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

