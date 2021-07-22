Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 12,922 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the typical volume of 1,076 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEMI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 30,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CEMI stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.42. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $108.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.85.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 72.88% and a negative return on equity of 79.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

