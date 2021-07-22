$145.17 Million in Sales Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will report sales of $145.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.80 million and the lowest is $141.02 million. Repligen reported sales of $87.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $585.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $577.30 million to $590.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $692.73 million, with estimates ranging from $655.00 million to $730.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $203.60 on Thursday. Repligen has a 1 year low of $131.91 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.29.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total value of $50,402.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,467,557.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,979 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,158. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Repligen by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Repligen by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

