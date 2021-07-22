Morgan Stanley Increases The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $49.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

CG opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $48.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.77.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock valued at $94,414,767. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,196,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,021,000 after buying an additional 1,222,009 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,051,000 after buying an additional 1,781,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,083,000 after buying an additional 107,602 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,108,000 after buying an additional 114,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,473,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after purchasing an additional 402,017 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

