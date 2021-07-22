Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT Raised to $54.00 at Raymond James

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.36.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $29.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $324,428.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,703 shares of company stock worth $1,877,973. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,927,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,433,000 after purchasing an additional 316,365 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,703,000 after purchasing an additional 54,011 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,569,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 565,222 shares during the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

