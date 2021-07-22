Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CFLT. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating and a $40.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.14.

Get Confluent alerts:

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $39.36 on Monday. Confluent has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $57.99.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.