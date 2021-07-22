Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 87.27% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.10 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ELEV opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. Elevation Oncology has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

