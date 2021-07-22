Computer Task Group (CTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Computer Task Group to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.23 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, analysts expect Computer Task Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CTG stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $140.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.75. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other Computer Task Group news, Director Raj Rajgopal bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,455.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Computer Task Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Computer Task Group worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

