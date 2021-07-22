Yum! Brands (YUM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Yum! Brands to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Yum! Brands to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

YUM stock opened at $116.77 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $122.72. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.90.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,606.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,914 shares of company stock worth $7,577,087 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yum! Brands stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.72.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

