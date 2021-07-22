PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 3.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXP opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $448.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 5.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.78. PLx Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $20.80.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.56). Analysts forecast that PLx Pharma will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 487,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,088,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLXP. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $16,931,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,099,000. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 100.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 139,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth $2,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

