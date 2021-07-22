Teleflex (TFX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Teleflex to post earnings of $2.86 per share for the quarter. Teleflex has set its FY 2021 guidance at 12.650-12.850 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $12.65-12.85 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, analysts expect Teleflex to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $390.89 on Thursday. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $400.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.50.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,231 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

