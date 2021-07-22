Stephens Raises Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $125.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Papa John’s International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.15.

PZZA opened at $111.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.61. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $113.70.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 37.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,298,000 after acquiring an additional 110,916 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 21.4% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 68.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after buying an additional 78,390 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

